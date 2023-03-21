Sterling Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,856 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sterling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,245 shares of company stock worth $11,168,256. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $105.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $268.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.76 and a 52 week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

