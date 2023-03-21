CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 606 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 444.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 372,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,740,000 after purchasing an additional 303,865 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.59. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

