Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Mirova purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 187,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE D opened at $55.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.92 and a 52-week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

