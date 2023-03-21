Baystate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,397 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Union Pacific Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.60.

UNP stock opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

