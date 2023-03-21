Mutual Advisors LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $133.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.34.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

