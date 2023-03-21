Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 156 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,923 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $5,185,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 87.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.11. The company has a market cap of $105.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.