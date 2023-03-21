Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 73.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,501 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 174.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 58,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after buying an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 6,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $228,431.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,672.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.57 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

