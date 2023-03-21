Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 45 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Trading Up 1.3 %

MCD opened at $270.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $198.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.10.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.