First National Bank of South Miami Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.3% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

