Coerente Capital Management Acquires 2,235 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Coerente Capital Management raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 6.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $28,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Lindenwold Advisors lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 21,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 34,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $56.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

