MBL Wealth LLC Has $238,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MBL Wealth LLC lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,001,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Danaher by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 12,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $244.80 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $303.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Danaher from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total transaction of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

