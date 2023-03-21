Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $126.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.54. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $136.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

