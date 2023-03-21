Valley National Advisers Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 30,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 811,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,567,000 after buying an additional 218,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.00. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

