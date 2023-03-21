Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 91 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $183.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

