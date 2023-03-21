Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE opened at $57.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.90. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The stock has a market cap of $141.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.88 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.543 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

