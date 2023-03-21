Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Decreases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lessened its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,315 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 4.2% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $16,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $67.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.89 and its 200 day moving average is $72.94. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

