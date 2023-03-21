Kempner Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Kempner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,005 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for approximately 3.7% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.7 %

GM opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank cut General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.06.

General Motors Company Profile

Get Rating

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

