Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Sells 350 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 4.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $16,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $1,162,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth about $701,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $196.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

In other United Parcel Service news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 20,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.26, for a total value of $3,777,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,848,061 in the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS stock opened at $183.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.09. The stock has a market cap of $157.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $223.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

