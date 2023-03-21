KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 1,586 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.45.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $310.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

