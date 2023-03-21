The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Reduced by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.9% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,766 shares of company stock valued at $656,511 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

