Addenda Capital Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.

Linde Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $338.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $362.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

Further Reading

