The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ 3rd Largest Position

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 4.4% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $61,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 120.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $289.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $293.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.