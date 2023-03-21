State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.30 Million Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $9,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:SHW opened at $219.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.28. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $285.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $283.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.39.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.70 per share, with a total value of $500,326.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 231,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,445,684.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Sherwin-Williams Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.
