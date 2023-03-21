The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5 %

PG opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $342.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

