State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.57. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

