City State Bank Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

City State Bank boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 354,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 627,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,640,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.50.

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $154.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $294.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.51.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.04%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

