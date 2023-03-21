CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,891 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,626,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,604,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,130 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,451,484,000 after acquiring an additional 883,395 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE BK opened at $43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $53.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on BK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.