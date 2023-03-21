Bath Savings Trust Co Has $495,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 288,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 28,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 0.3 %

PayPal stock opened at $73.21 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

