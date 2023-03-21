Lam Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 44,688 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Lam Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,228,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,170,000 after purchasing an additional 73,044 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,060,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,210,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $134.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.58. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $123.74 and a 52 week high of $171.45.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.