Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Orser Capital Management LLC

Orser Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 3.4% of Orser Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 338.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.70.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $362.88 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $473.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $353.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total transaction of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,115 shares of company stock worth $7,332,013 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

