Baystate Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,042 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $110.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

