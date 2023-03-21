Lam Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Lam Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 25,285 shares during the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,252,000. City State Bank lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 74,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 918,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,377,000 after buying an additional 258,114 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 408.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DFAT stock opened at $43.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.95.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

