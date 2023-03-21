Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Titleist Asset Management LTD.

Titleist Asset Management LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 27,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $163.04 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The firm has a market cap of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.79.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,436 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

