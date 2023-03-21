Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.86. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.42.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

