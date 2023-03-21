4,900 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, HSBC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.94.

META stock opened at $197.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.28. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $236.86. The company has a market capitalization of $512.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total transaction of $39,822.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,364.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,342 shares of company stock worth $12,285,012 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

