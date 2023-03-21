Corundum Group Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,978,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,511,675,000 after purchasing an additional 467,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,479,407,000 after acquiring an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,791,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,243,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $230.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.00.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

