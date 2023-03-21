Sterling Investment Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sterling Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.3% of Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sterling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE V opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.52. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

