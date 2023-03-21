Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,637 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627,286 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after buying an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,258,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $783,056,000 after buying an additional 1,340,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $140.90 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $379.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $214,271,385.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,059 shares in the company, valued at $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,550,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $214,271,385.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 257,930,893 shares in the company, valued at $35,648,628,721.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock worth $1,378,798,478 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.44.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.