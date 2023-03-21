Marcum Wealth LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,458 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $234.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.52.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,312 shares of company stock valued at $33,751,165 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.