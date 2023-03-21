Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Cut by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,066 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

V opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $223.61 and a 200-day moving average of $208.52. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Stories

