Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Avity Investment Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Avity Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 4.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $40,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total value of $12,991,420.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,365,672.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

NYSE:V opened at $218.15 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $223.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.