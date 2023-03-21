Marquette Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 186.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 19,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $79.29 and a 1-year high of $119.63. The company has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.64.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.64.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

