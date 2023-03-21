Bath Savings Trust Co Takes Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bath Savings Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock opened at $338.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $334.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $166.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $362.74.

Linde Increases Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.82%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

