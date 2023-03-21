CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after acquiring an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,043,000 after acquiring an additional 111,152 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.14 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

