Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Lowered by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management reduced its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,380 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 5.0% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $19,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 42,300 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Coerente Capital Management now owns 207,942 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,627,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,308 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 11,601 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.74.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $110.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.52.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.