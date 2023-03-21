Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Marcum Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,469 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 368.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,022 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $19,001,000 after buying an additional 126,654 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $48,523,000. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 312,854 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $36,915,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:COP opened at $96.16 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $117.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.69.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on COP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.