The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.27 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $127.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $120.95 and a one year high of $199.43.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

