LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.4% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.70. The company has a market cap of $342.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $295,418.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,141,570.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. UBS Group upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

