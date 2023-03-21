The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Decreased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 2.6% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Ledyard National Bank lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 81,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. StockNews.com began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.27.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $145.13 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $164.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.60 and its 200 day moving average is $140.70. The stock has a market cap of $342.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,402.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

