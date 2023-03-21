iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) is Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,525 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up 7.2% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.80% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $78,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

IWY opened at $133.25 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $163.30.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

